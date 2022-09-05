WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council is pleased to present musician and storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston at the Ashe Arts Center as part of the On the Same Page Literary Festival. She will perform at 7:30pm on Sept. 13. Tickets for this event are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
For over 30 years, Charlotte Blake Alston has graced stages in venues throughout North America and abroad. Venues are wide and include the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Institution, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Symphony Orchestra Narrations and at regional, national and international Storytelling Festivals.
Her storytelling skills were honed in childhood when her father introduced her to the work of African American poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar. Her solo performances are often enhanced with traditional instruments such as djembe, mbira, or the 21-stringed kora. In 1999, Charlotte began studying the kora and the West African history-telling traditions of Senegal, Mali, Guinea and Guinea Bissau. Her teacher was the highly respected Senegalese griot (jali), the late Djimo Kouyate. She later resumed her studies with Malian Virtuoso Yacouba Sissoko. Charlotte has won numerous awards and honors including the Pew Fellowship in the Arts and a Circle of Excellence Award from the National Storytelling Association.
For hundreds of years throughout the African continent, people gathered and told stories. The tradition may be the strongest in the West African countries of Senegal, Gambia, Guinea and Mali where history was preserved and is still passed down orally through the words and music of the griots or jalis. Stories were the way the beliefs, mythology, cultural identity, history, and shared community values of a people were taught and preserved. The tradition continued when Africans were brought to America. Charlotte selects from her wide repertoire of stories and songs from the African and African American oral traditions. Ms. Alston’s program at the Ashe Arts Center will be STORIES AND SONGS IN THE ORAL TRADITION. She will also be visiting Mountain View Elementary with her program.
The On the Same Page Literary Festival will run September 13-17 with author talks, workshops and more. Sponsored by the Ashe Public Library and Ashe County Arts Council, schedule information can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Tickets for the Charlotte Blake Alston event are $16 for adults and $5 for students with taxes and fees added at checkout and may be purchased at www.ashcountyarts.org. For more information call (336) 846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.