SPARTA - Alleghany Arts & Crafts Annual Arts & Crafts Fair will be held on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Always held on the first Saturday in December, the show brings together some of the finest regional artisans for this holiday show at the Emerson Black Building at the Alleghany County Fairgrounds, located just north of Sparta on U.S. Highway 21.
Two of the many artists displaying work at the show will be David and Ann Hedrick of Woodcrafts by Hedrick. David and Ann are a husband and wife team working in Sparta, building children's toys. Each of their toys is individually hand-crafted for durability and are designed to last a lifetime, to be passed on to children and grandchildren. They are sanded smooth, with rounded edges and corners, to make them safe and comfortable for little fingers. Toys are made with one or more species of wood and each item is unique due to the various woods used. Some of the woods used include Cedar, Cherry, Fir, Maple, Oak, Pine, Poplar, Sapelo and Walnut.
Also featured at the event will be Michelle Purifoy of Blu Ridge Designs. Michelle is a Navy Veteran who makes easy, casual, playful designs for everyday wear at her studio in Roaring Gap. She uses quality dyed leather cord, Czech glass, metal, worldwide shells, ceramic and stone beads in her pieces, many of which were collected from around the world since her first duty station in Virginia Beach. Many of her favorites are from Turkey, Greece, Croatia, and Hawaii.
Other local artisans will exhibit a variety of handmade work in diverse materials: functional and decorative pottery, upcycled clothing, knitted and crocheted items, furniture, and woodturning. There will also be a wood carver, basket makers and lots of holiday and everyday home decor. A wide choice of work by jewelers who create pieces with clay and unique beads, as well as holiday ornaments, and handmade cards will be featured. For green gifts, you can find natural soaps, hand-spun yarns, and hand- poured candles. Food and drink from TNT Barbecue will also be available for purchase.
This unique fair will fulfill all holiday gift needs while being affordable at the same time. It is a one-of-a-kind chance to get to know and observe the breadth of local talent in the northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia. This is a juried show and all items will be handmade.
“This year we have both returning artists and some new and exciting vendors” says Liz Redding, show coordinator. “Don’t miss this opportunity to see and purchase extraordinary handmade crafts and fine arts.”
Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking. Visit www.alleghanyartsandcrafts.com for more information. The show is sponsored by Alleghany Arts & Crafts and the Alleghany Tourism Development Authority.
