WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council celebrates the season with the Christmas Crawl, annual holiday exhibit, Tree Fest and Saturday with Santa event. The gallery of the Ashe Arts Center has seven beautifully decorated trees, miniature paintings, holiday gift ideas, and handmade ornaments. The friends and neighbors of the Arts Council are invited to stop by and enjoy refreshments, greet the staff and savor the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season between 12:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Holiday Open House.
Christmas Crawl kicks off the Arts Council holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-7 p.m. Galleries and shops will be open from 5-7pm to showcase the beauty of downtown West Jefferson. Participating galleries include: Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Sothern Gothic and WSL Studio. Participating businesses include: Mo’s Boots, Kitchen Table Games, Old Barn Winery set up at WSL Gallery, Pretty & Pearls, Parkway Theater, Perry’s Gold Mine, Sister’s on Main, The Honey Hole, Madi’s Clothing and Accessories, Maizy’s On Main, The Tavern and Vannoy Properties.
The annual Tree Fest exhibit is in full swing at the Ashe Arts Center and will feature seven decorated trees by local artists and organizations. The Arts Council tree features handmade ornaments for sale. The exhibit includes small miniatures paintings photography, fiber arts, collage and more! Just the right size for that special someone on your list! Christmas Crawl will be the opening reception at the Ashe Arts Center for our Tree Fest artists and organizations, and miniature exhibit artists. Stop by to meet the artists, enjoy some holiday treats and purchase some original art!
The Gallery Shop is a holiday shopper’s paradise with handcrafted items just right for your holiday gift giving. The Gallery Shop features wood, fibers, pottery, jewelry and more created by local and regional artists.
Join the Ashe County Arts Council for all the holiday events and celebrate the spirit of the season. A special thanks to the Sexton Farms. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
