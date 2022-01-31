WEST JEFFERSON – Ashe County’s Christmas in July Festival is returning to Downtown West Jefferson with a new look and footprint for the festival.
The opening ceremony will kick off the festival on Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m. followed by an entertainment lineup especially for the Friday evening crowd. Saturday will be a full day of fun for all ages with festival hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In support of the Downtown West Jefferson merchants, the festival craft vendor tents will be located on Jefferson Avenue leaving sidewalks clear for walking and more space between booths than in years past. There will be an all new food court with plenty of food options including food trucks and some of the festival’s popular and anticipated food vendors.
The Farmers Market will return to the festival offering some of Ashe County’s very best homegrown and handmade items including jams, jellies, produce, crafts & more. The Farmers Market will open at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Street performers will be roving the crowd showcasing talents such as magic, juggling, and balloon art. Straight from the North Pole, Santa & Mrs. Claus plan to attend the festival as well.
The Festival invites interested craft and food vendors to complete an online registration by going to www.christmasinjulyfestival.com. The deadline to get the early bird registration is March 31.
The Christmas in July Festival celebrates the Christmas Tree industry and mountain heritage with arts, crafts, and local entertainers representative of the region. The Christmas in July Festival is identified as a 501c(3) non-profit organization by the IRS and its board of directors & committee members are unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to host a fun, safe, family-friendly event for the entire community and those visiting Ashe County.
For more information and updates on the festival, follow on Facebook at Christmas In July Festival or visit www.christmasinjulyfestival.com to learn more about the music lineup, food vendors, fun and festivities planned. Make plans to visit Downtown West Jefferson July 1 and 2.
