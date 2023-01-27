WEST JEFFERSON - After a very successful return to Jefferson Avenue last year, Ashe County’s longest running festival is gearing up for 2023. The Christmas in July Festival Board announced that vendor applications will be available Feb. 1.
Jane Lonnon, long time festival coordinator shares, “ We encourage interested vendors to apply early.” Adding, “there is an increased interest in being in the mountains on July 4th weekend where it is cool and a proven popular venue.”
The booth fees are discounted for vendors who commit by March 31.
The festival is interested in adding local food vendors to the food court this year and encourages any food vendor or non profit interested in being a part of the 35th Annual Christmas in July Festival to go to www.christmasinjulyfestival.com where they can download the applications or ask any festival related questions they may have.
This years festival will begin on Friday evening June 30 with the opening ceremony at 5 PM followed by entertainment for the rest of the evening. Food vendors will also be open Friday evening.
The festival craft vendor tents will once again be located on Jefferson Avenue leaving sidewalks clear for walking and space between booths and Ashe County Farmers Market will open with plants, produce, and handmade items on Saturday morning.
This year’s entertainment will feature something for everyone with traditional mountain music, popular folk tunes, classic rock and beach music you can shag to with your favorite dance partner. There are special sponsorship opportunities for businesses wishing to sponsor a band or have naming rights to a particular area.
The Festival invites interested craft and food vendors to complete an online registration by going to www.christmasinjulyfestival.com. The deadline to get the early bird registration is March 31.
The Christmas in July Festival celebrates the Christmas tree industry and mountain heritage with arts, crafts, and local entertainers representative of the region. The Christmas in July Festival is a non-profit organization and its Board of Directors & committee members are unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to host a fun, safe, family-friendly event for the entire community and those visiting Ashe County.
For more information and updates on the festival, follow along on Facebook at Christmas In July Festival or visit www.christmasinjulyfestival.com to learn more about the music lineup, food vendors, fun and festivities planned. Make plans to visit Downtown West Jefferson June 30 and July 1.
