CRUMPLER — Robert DePalma, owner of Bobby D’s in Jefferson, lost his sister Crystal Bennett in January unexpectedly to COVID-19. Crystal was a teacher for Ashe County Schools. He wants her to see his lights from Heaven and has decorated his entire house in Crumpler.
The number 143 was Robert and Crystal’s way of saying “I love you” (1 = I, 4= LOVE, 3 = YOU). DePalma and Chuck Allen Thompson said they are giving away Christmas lights to anyone who cannot afford them this Christmas season.
DePalma challenges everyone to put up at least one strand of lights to light up Ashe County for everyone in Heaven to see.
