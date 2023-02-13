WEST JEFFERSON — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is presenting the second concert of the 2023 winter season on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The distinguished Ciompi Quartet from Duke University will perform.
The four members include: Eric Pritchard, violin; Jonathan Bagg, viola; Hsiao-mei Ku, violin and Caroline Stinson, cello. The concert repertoire includes selection by Florence B. Price, Bela Bartok and Franz Schubert.
Since its founding in 1965 by the renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi, the Ciompi Quartet of Duke University has delighted audiences and impressed critics around the world. All its members are professors at Duke, where they teach instrumental lessons, coordinate and coach chamber music, and perform across campus in concert halls, libraries, dormitories and classrooms. In a career that spans five continents and includes many hundreds of concerts, the Ciompi Quartet has developed a reputation for performances of real intelligence and musical sophistication, with a warm, unified sound that allows each player’s individual voice to emerge.
The Quartet’s commitment to creative programming often mixes the old and the brand new in exciting ways. Its extensive catalog of commissions includes many that the group continues to perform on tour.
In recent years, the Ciompi Quartet has performed from Washington State to California, Texas, New York, Washington DC and New England, and abroad from China to France, Italy, Germany, Prague, Serbia and Albania. In the summer the Quartet has performed at the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival in Detroit, North Carolina’s Eastern Music Festival and Highlands Chamber Music Festival, and at Monadnock Music in New Hampshire.
The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series will continue with concerts in March with the Verona Quarter and in April a Hayes School of Music student ensemble. These concerts are made possible by individual patron donations and supported by the Ashe County Arts Council. Tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org. For more information email at info@ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
