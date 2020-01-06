West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.