The Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor the Coffee House Live! Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hensley Hall of the West Jefferson Methodist Church in West Jefferson. The featured performers will include The Sheets Family Band, The Mountain Laurels, Cooper Parsons and Sharon Kasel will be the emcee.
The Sheets Family Band with wonderful mother-daughter harmony singing, original songs dealing with community, friends and changing times and the husband-wife duets of old familiar songs from the southern mountains, this fine trio invites you to join them with a little toe tapping. The Sheets Family Band includes Randy Sheets on banjo, Kelly Sheets Snider on fiddle and Deborah Jean Sheets on guitar.
The Mountain Laurels are a Celti-lachian band from the High Country. The group performs a blend of Americana, Celtic, and Folk music typical to the roots culture of Western North Carolina. The instrumentation includes violin, hammered dulcimer and bodhran, flute and Irish whistle and guitar. Mountain Laurels are a seasoned group of musicians who have a large repertoire and the flexibility to perform as a duo, trio, or full band. The founding members include Rhonda Lorence on violin and viola and Connie Woolard on hammered dulcimer and percussioin. Joining the group recently are Elaine Gray on guitar and Maggie Sparks on flute and whistle.
Thirteen year old Cooper Parsons, a classical violin virtuoso will be playing Salut d’ Amour Op. 12 by Edward Elgar, Symphonie Espagnole in D minor Op. 21 Movement 1: by Édouard Lalo and Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók. He will be accompanied by Melissa Lesbines. He studies classical violin with Appalachian State University Hayes School of Music Professor of Violin, Dr. Nancy E. Bargerstock. He has played with the Winston Salem North Carolina School of the Arts Youth Philharmonic. Parsons is homeschooled and loves science, karate and soccer.
Arts Council board member and Ashe County native Sharon Kasel will be the emcee
The Coffee House has become a favorite tradition where old friends and new friends meet, sample delicious desserts and enjoy quality entertainment. Tickets are $16 adults and $5 students and are available at the door. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
