WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council is happy to welcome the Cornbread and Tortilla ensemble to Ashe County this week for two public events and educational workshops and shows in the schools.
On Thursday evening, March 23, there will be a free bilingual singalong with food and fellowship. On Friday night, March 24 at 7:30 p.m., Cornbread and Tortillas will present their signature show at the Ashe Civic Center with online reserved seating tickets at ashecountyarts.org.
Cornbread and Tortillas is a show in English and Spanish devised from the life stories of the artists involved, whose cultural heritages span from Appalachia to Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Greece, and Ecuador. It contains music, dance and stories from throughout the Americas with central themes of family, identity, work, love and art. You will see lots of instruments including banjo, fiddle, mandolin, Andean flutes, charango, congas and cajon, as well as mountain-style flatfooting and percussive Ballet Folklórico styles from Mexico and colorful traditional clothing. Weaving it all together is a narrative that illuminates the stories told through song and dance, highlighting our similarities and differences as human beings and building cultural bridges for our changing nation.
The talented cast of artists and educators are from Mexico, Nicaragua, Andes, Guatemala, and the Appalachian Mountains. The cast includes Zoey Raven Barnette, Arlo Barnette, Carla Gover, Fernando Moya, Marlon Obando Solano. Steve Sizemore, Paulina Vazquez and Yani Vozos.
Tickets are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org. Tickets may be purchased over the phone at (336) 846-2787. Tickets may be purchased at the door one hour before showtime starting at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission including beer, wine, soft drinks, water and snacks.
For more information check the Ashe County Arts Council website at www.ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
