WEST JEFFERSON — The Kool Nites and Hot Rods cruise-in returned to downtown West Jefferson on June 19 beginning at 4 p.m, brought in by the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners. Tourists and locals grabbed a seat on the sidewalks to socialize and on-look at the vintage cruisers heading down the street.
Despite recent road construction throughout downtown, the cruisers were hot and ready for the street as they rolled in on Saturday night. The event lasted until night broke and everyone had a chance to take a look at the old cars which roam throughout the state.
Local businesses extended their hours for the cruise-in as people were encouraged to shop til’ the drop while enjoying the summer atmosphere surrounding downtown. Many on-lookers brought their families, pets and old cars to show off.
The next cruise-in is set to take place in July but no date has been set. For more information on the Blue Ride Midnight Runners, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/304621767216869/.
