WILKESBORO – The crowd gave two standing ovations while the band sang the gospel song, He Touched Me, and the Christmas song, Mary Did You Know. It was a full house with close to a sellout crowd. Their version of Mr. Grinch was a fan favorite of the evening. The crowd sang along to traditional Christmas tunes and enjoyed two complete hours of quality music. This event was sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
The next Walker Center Season Show will be Travis LeDoyt, known as “the world’s best” at portraying young Elvis Presley in his prime in the 50s and 60s, with local musician Presley Barker opening on Jan. 28, a show you do not want to miss
A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org and follow us on Facebook.
