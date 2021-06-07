Gallery Crawls return to the county as the Ashe County Arts Council announces the first crawl of the season on Friday, June 11 from 5-7:30 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. Crawls will continue July-October every second Friday of the month.
The purpose of the crawls is to support and promote downtown West Jefferson businesses. Crawlers will have an opportunity to see new, creative and innovative works by Ashe County’s leading artists. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals, enjoy the many outdoor art pieces and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.
The West Jefferson Arts District is full of art, color and wonderful items to grace your home and garden. Art lovers will find one-of-a-kind paintings and photography, pottery, stained glass, quilts, fiber arts, jewelry, wood turned art, and much more.
Stop by and visit Florence Thomas Art School Gallery, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery, Quilt Square Girls, Stephen Shoemaker Studio, the Vintage Locket. And introducing two new galleries in West Jefferson, A Designer’s Touch by Lauren and WSL Studio.
For the June Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will feature the exhibit Kaleidoscope, a mixed media exhibit. A fun topic that challenges artists to create artwork with a myriad of designs, lines, shapes, colors, and/or angles which could be abstract in nature or not. The exhibit will be on display through July 5.
For more information, please call the Ashe County Arts Council at 33-846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
