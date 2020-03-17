Having fun and raising funds is the idea behind the Feast for the Arts sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. The Arts Council is looking for interested folks to host dinners as part of the fundraiser. This year the Feast of the Arts is on Saturday, June 13. Dinners may be held before the feast date throughout May and June.
Hosts invite family and friends to their homes or other venues for a fun and relaxing experience. Guests are asked to donated $40 to the Arts Council and are invited to the Feast for the Arts Wine and Dessert Gala. These events are not limited to dinner and can be any creative theme or activity. Past events have included neighborhood picnics, game nights, brunch, cocktail parties, house concerts and more.
At the Gala, guests will have the opportunity to bid in the Feast for the Arts Silent Auction that include over three-dozen items including paintings, house concerts, destination packages, outdoor furniture and unique offerings for home and more. Delicious desserts from some of the best restaurants and caterers in the High Country will entice and excite the gala attendees.
The proceeds of the event support school and community arts programming in Ashe County. The Ashe County Arts Council sponsors concerts, gallery exhibits, festivals, barn quilts, gallery crawls, Junior Appalachian Musicians, Ashe County Bluegrass and Old-time Fiddlers Convention, school residencies and programming and much more.
Come be a part of the arts in Ashe County. Contact the Arts Council for more information about hosting a Feast of the Arts dinner. Please call (336) 846-2787 or stop by the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson.
