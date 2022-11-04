WEST JEFFERSON - Florence Thomas Art School in downtown West Jefferson is hosting a unique exhibit to honor the life and influence of Ashe County native and beloved artist, Robert Ray. This exhibit showcases a diverse collection of Robert’s work through decades of his self-taught painting career, as well as pieces by fellow artists, friends, and family whose artistic journey was impacted by him in some way.
Joni Ray, Robert’s daughter and Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council comments, “The exhibit is both a retrospective of earlier works and a few later works by my dad. His work played both into the colloquial culture as well as informing contemporary landscape painting in Ashe County. In his career, he captured local and international scenes with more grace than many could achieve in a lifetime of painting.”
A reception will be held at Florence Thomas Art School on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A favorite past-time of Robert was the Open Studio program at Florence Thomas Art School as it provided a creative and social outlet for local artists of all skill levels. For five years Robert could be found in his favored spot on Thursday afternoons painting, mentoring and even gifting his paintings to many that happened to stop by to admire his work.
Robert was also known to be a prankster. After his passing the Art School Board and Staff were told Robert was responsible for installing 8 padlocks, one at a time, on the exterior railing of the Art School, an homage to the bridge in Paris, France known as the Locks of Love.
Also, he was proud of secretly installing a full-size replica of the phone booth affectionately known to Dr Who fans as the TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space) in downtown West Jefferson in 2015 on the empty lot that is now the site of the public restrooms.
The school was founded by the profound generosity of Florence Young Thomas. Florence, an Ashe County native, was a prolific painter whose passion for art was matched by her desire to teach. She believed everyone should have the opportunity to create art, and to produce it to the best of their ability. Established in 2008, the Art School provides instruction for artists in all media of the fine arts and heritage crafts.
The Florence Thomas Art School is a 501c3 nonprofit. The Art School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and other school-administered programs. Florence Thomas Art School is handicap accessible. Florence Art School is handicap accessible. More details can be found online at www.FlorenceArtSchool.org. (336) 846-3827.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.