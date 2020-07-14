WEST JEFFERSON — Four months after they raised and donated money, the Florence Thomas Art School finally celebrated the nearly $800 given to the Ashe Humane Society Wednesday, July 8.
The money, $784 to be exact, was raised with the "Have a Heart" exhibition held in February and March. According to Executive Director Kathleen Janowiak, the art school wanted to present a big check to the Humane Society and celebrate the occasion, however the then-new COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to their plans.
However, with restrictions lifted, they were finally able to make the hand-off in-person, even if the money had already been donated.
According to the Humane Society board president Sarah Terry, the money was a big help to the organization, helping to keep the animals happy and healthy despite the effects of the pandemic hampering the organization's operations.
Part of the exhibition was a raffle for a pet portrait by local artist Kelly Cameron, who serves on the Board of Directors at Florence Thomas, which is what raised more than $700. The winner was a member of the Humane Society's board of directors, who had also served as a volunteer for more than 12 years.
For more information about the Ashe Humane Society, visit www.ashehumanesociety.org.
