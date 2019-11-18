WEST JEFFERSON — The Florence Thomas Art School will host an indoor Christmas Market, located in historic downtown West Jefferson, on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Cozy up with a cup of hot cider during extended hours for the holiday weekend and find a unique gift. Inspired by the historic outdoor Christmas markets of the world, this market will feature 16 local artists, artisans and craft vendors.
The High Country has traditionally boasted a rich heritage of artisans and crafters and is an area gaining in reputation for fine art. In recognition of all the local talent and in the spirit of giving, the art school invites all to shop consciously, in a way that gives to our talented community and local economy.
2019 Market Vendors
Gail Brandt: Quilting & Jewelry
Carla's Baskets
Gardiner Pottery
Old Goat & Grace Studio: Paintings & hand-dyed scarves
LaBonte Farms: Herbal products, honey, food wraps, candies
Debra Mauser Designs: Jewelry
Bob Piastuch: Seasonal woodcarving
RagBags of Blowing Rock: One-of-a-kind Handbags
Re-Fashioned: Handbuilt Pottery & Jewelry
Cher Shaffer: Original Art
Adrienne Sherrow: Jewelry & Fiber
Art Sister Co.: Wreaths & Bows
Second Spring Designs: Upcycled Clothing & Fabric Art
Cia Wagoner: Scarves, Jewelry, & Handmade Decor
Dawn Wicklow Fine Arts: Original Art, Cards, Jewelry
Wishful Thinking Studio: Pottery
The Florence Thomas Art School was founded by the generosity of Florence Young Thomas. The Ashe County native was a prolific painter whose passion for art was matched by her desire to teach. She believed everyone should have the opportunity to create art, and to produce it to the best of their ability.
Established in 2008, the Art School provides instruction for artists of all ages in all media of the fine arts and heritage crafts. The Florence Thomas Art School is a nonprofit organization and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational, admission or scholarship policies and other school-administered programs. Florence Art School is also handicap accessible.
More details about workshops, exhibitions and special events can be found online at www.FlorenceArtSchool.org or by calling (336) 846-3827.
