WEST JEFFERSON — Mountain Splash is a weeklong artist expo that will include artists in residence, workshops and demonstrations to be held at Florence Thomas Art School on Sept. 9-14. This fun-filled week will feature local and visiting artists in residence at the school, a make-and-take art table, demonstrations and more.
The public is invited to stop by during the gallery hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to meet artists and watch them in action. The public is also encouraged to visit the school during the Friday night Gallery Crawl to view the week’s work, where some art will be available to purchase.
Visiting artists include Jane Filer of Chapel Hill, Mike Rooney of Wrightsville Beach, and Deb Keirce of Ashburn, Va. Jane Filer will be speaking about “Painting without Fear.” Mike Rooney will hold a plein air workshop that is open to the public with preregistration and Deb Keirce will do several oil painting demonstrations throughout the week.
A schedule and more information can be found online at www.FlorenceArtSchool.org. For questions, call (336) 846-3827. The Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery is located at 10 S. Jefferson Ave. in West Jefferson.
