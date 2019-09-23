WEST JEFFERSON — Visitors to Florence Thomas Art School in Downtown West Jefferson until the end of October will be presented with an exhibition very different to the art school's usual offerings.
The exhibit is entirely comprised of pottery work provided by the Potters of the Blue Ridge group. The collective strives to foster a sense of community in local potters, raise awareness of the craft in the region and do exhibitions as a group.
The exhibit's celebratory opening event will be Friday, Oct. 11 during Gallery Crawl, according to Florence Thomas Gallery Director Joni Ray.
