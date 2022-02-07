After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Friends of the Library is ready to kick off its upcoming season, proudly presenting its 2022 program schedule:
Feb. 23 – Welcome Back Party—A PARTY for the first time in two years! No program speaker will be featured, but members and visitors will catch up on recent FOL activities and what is in store for the year.
March 23 – WBTV Anchor/Author Molly Grantham details her busy life in her books The Juggle is Real: The Off-Camera Life of An On-Camera Mom and The Victories are Small: The Off-Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom.
April 27 – Two speakers from AARP
May 25 – Annual Meeting (No Speaker)
June 22 – Speaker Elizabeth Underwood, executive director of the New River Conservancy, presents an update on the health of the river and its watershed, an important natural resource for all of Ashe County.
July 27 – Local bee keeper Jim Rash offers an update on what is happening with the bee survival crisis in the US and how to help better protect the bee population.
Aug. 24 – A favorite FOL speaker for many years, local poet, musician, photographer, business man, and all-round great guy Scot Pope might just have a few new poems and/or tunes to unveil, after the COVID-19 layoff.
Sept. 14 – An On The Same Page Festival presentation, with speaker to be named by the OTSP Committee.
Oct. 26 – State of the Library, hosted by Librarian Laura McPherson.
FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from Feb. through Oct., except in Sept. when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. All Friends’ functions are free and open to the public. Meetings are held in the Community Room in the basement of the Ashe County Public Library in West Jefferson and start at 11 a.m. New members are welcome, and the membership, only $10/year, includes a 10 percent discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events, and other offerings at the library.
FOL encourages everyone to take advantage of the programming on tap for the 2022 season.
