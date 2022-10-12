WEST JEFFERSON - The Friends of the Library’s (FOL’s) last general membership meeting for the year is Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing through 12:30 p.m.
Wear a costume if you dare and help celebrate Halloween. Halloween themed treats will be served. Ashe County Librarian Laura McPherson will present the State of the Library, and Loftin Hargrave will fill in for FOL President Karen Moll to conduct the meeting and hand out prizes for best costumes.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome. FOL usually meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
The Friends Corner, also famous as “the best little used book shop in town,” is located inside the library and sells new and gently used hardcovers, paperbacks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, magazines, and gift baskets. A special Civil War display and sale is on tap for the first two weeks of November, and the second two weeks of November will feature a “coffee table book display.”
Friends Corner hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m until 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All profits are dedicated to library programming.
Please add the next FOL Red Cross Blood Drive to your calendar on Oct. 22 in the Community Room of the library from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thank you for caring!
