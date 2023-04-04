LANSING — Keith Brooks will always call Ashe County home. Brooks moved with his family to Ashe County at the age of four and spent several years playing music locally before moving away. He will be making a special return to Lansing for a ticketed show at The Primavera Roadhouse on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. and a free show as part of Lansing’s Music in the Park on Sunday, April 16.
“I’ll play about a three hour show at Primavera and I’ll be featuring some of the music that I grew up with and the people that I know grew up with plus some of the award-winning original tunes that I have,” Brooks said.
Although he lives in the coastal area of the state near Surf City, Keith fondly remembers the place he once called home in the mountains of North Carolina.
“I lived on Big Horse Creek until I graduated from Northwest Ashe and a couple of years after that I got married and moved,” Brooks said. “My brother and I used to play in a band and we had that going on all through school. We got to play at class reunions for both of our classes and it was like we didn’t miss a beat.”
Brooks remembers playing at a bunch of events in the county, everything from 4H events to school dances and local festivals in his younger years before breaking out on his own in 1978. Two years later, Brooks joined a heavy metal band called Rockacy. His wife was offered a job in Memphis, Tennessee, and the whole band moved there and began to hit it big. Rockacy started to perform in larger venues and even did a 51-show tour in Germany and the Azores as part of a U.S. Department of Defense overseas music tour.
That tour would be the last thing the heavy metal band did together. Two of the band members went their separate ways and Keith also decided it was time to move back to North Carolina. Brooks then started the next chapter of his musical career, writing and performing his own songs. According to Brooks, he has about 170 songs on ReverbNation.
Brooks said he’s really looking forward to not only getting to play some of his country and rock hits in his home county, but also catching up with some old friends.
“I played football at Lansing and Northwest Ashe, I played for Ward Sexton, he still lives in Lansing and was one of my teachers too. It will be nice to see people that I haven’t seen in years,” Keith said. “We’ll just all enjoy some music and have fun with one another.”
For more information on tickets to Brooks’ show and all the other shows at The Primavera Roadhouse, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/primaveraroadhouse/.
