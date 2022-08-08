WEST JEFFERSON — What could be better than an evening in the mountains where the weather is cool, the people are friendly and artistic talent is abundant? Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson is the place to be for all three. The Ashe County Arts Council will again sponsor Gallery Crawl on Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.
Crawlers will enjoy an eclectic group of shops, galleries and studios. Galleries participating include: Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery and WLS Studio.
For the August Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will present the Art(ist) Teachers of the High Country. The exhibit will feature the artwork of the Arts Teachers from seven different counties in the high-country region with paintings, pottery, fiber arts, sculpture and more being shown. Gallery Crawl will be the opening reception with an artist greet and meet and refreshments.
During Gallery Crawl Florence Thomas Arts School will feature the opening of the 2022 Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts Williams. This annual event is designed to remember Corey Anne Considine's life by celebrating women and their influence in the arts.
Gallery Crawl is a free event and is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
