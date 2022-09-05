WEST JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Library (FOL) general membership meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 14, two weeks early this month, to coincide with On The Same Page (OTSP) Literary Festival, held Sept. 13—17. FOL is a big supporter of the festival and is sponsoring author Terry Roberts as speaker for their September meeting, which also is a scheduled event for OTSP. The meeting/event will be in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, starting at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Terry Roberts is the author of five novels, including The Sky Club, released in July 2022. His novel A Short Time to Stay Here won the Willie Morris Prize for Southern Fiction and the Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction; That Bright Land won the Thomas Wolfe Literary Award, the the James Still Award for Writing About the Appalachian South, and the Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction. The Holy Ghost Speakeasy and Revival, and My Mistress’ Eyes are Raven Black were finalists for awards.
Roberts is a teacher and educational reformer, as well as award-winning novelist. He is the director of the National Paideia Center, a learning center in Buncombe County, founded in 1988 at the University of North Carolina. Roberts is a native of Western North Carolina and lives in Asheville with his wife, Lynn.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome. Refreshments are served. FOL usually meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. The Friends Corner, also famous as “the best little used book shop in town,” is located inside the library and sells new and gently used hardcovers, paperbacks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, magazines, and gift baskets. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.—7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.—5 p.m. All profits are dedicated to library programming.
Please add the next FOL Red Cross Blood Drive to your calendar on Oct. 22, 2022, in the Community Room of the library, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thank you for caring!
