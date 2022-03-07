The Ashe County Arts Council presents From Appalachia to China. Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer are joined by versatile Chinese Classical Hammered Dulcimer player Chao Tian for an evening of traditional and contemporary Americana and Chinese music. The 7:30 p.m. concert will be Friday, March 11 at the Ashe Civic Center. Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org
Chao Tian is a Chinese dulcimer virtuoso, improvisor, sound designer, and visual artist. Her dexterity has led to her breaking down barriers and working across creative genres. In her work, she explores the distinct sounds and techniques of the Chinese dulcimer in order to create a multidimensional sensation of improvisation. Her creative interests include synesthesia in cross-disciplinary collaboration: interplay between visual art and music; Chinese musical vocabulary and philosophy in improvisation; and music as a response to conflict alleviation and healing. Chao Tian’s music reflects her role as a leader of younger generation Chinese musicians and her understanding of traditional and contemporary music from the east to the west.
Her musical journey began at the age of 5, and at age 12, she gained entrance to the Affiliated Middle School of the China Conservatory of Music with a major in Chinese dulcimer. Later, she was recommended for immediate admission to the China Conservatory of Music, where she obtained the Master's Degree of Arts in Musical Performance in 2010. Chao has performed in over 30 different countries and regions across the globe and collaborated with numerous talented musicians in many unprecedented projects. Her talents began to blossom in the United States in 2015, when she was accepted into the prestigious Artist in Residence program at the Strathmore Music Center, where she became fascinated by many cultures and expanded her creative imagination and uniqueness.
Grammy Award Winners, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer are master musicians with a career spanning over 35 years. Their superb harmonies are backed by instrumental virtuosity on the guitar, five-string banjo, ukulele, mandolin, cello-banjo, and many other instruments.
The Ashe Civic Center COVID protocols include masks are required for all patrons and visitors at all events regardless of vaccination status. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID.
Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org and are $20 adults and $5 students. For more information or tickets call (336) 846-2787.
