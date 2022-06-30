WEST JEFFERSON - On Saturday, July 9, The Old West will come to Ashe County when Saloon Studios hosts its annual Frontier Day. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and performances will run through 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children under 12 get in free.
There will be nine different cowboy gun fights, two performances by an Annie Oakley impersonator, two comedy skits performed by Tweetsie Railroad alumni, and Andy Johnson of Greensboro performing authentic cowboy songs from the 1870s-1880s. All during the day there will be people performing 19th century crafts such as weaving and blacksmithing.
“The Old West is not far removed from The High Country’s history. One of the first men Wild Bill Hickok killed was Dave McCanles, the former sheriff of Watauga County. That shooting was in the Nebraska territory in 1861 after McCanles had moved west,” said Clint Johnson who is coordinating the gun fighters. “What guests will see are period-dressed men and women using authentic weapons to recreate the situations that caused real gun fights.”
Saloon Studios is at 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson. Turn onto Mulatto Mountain Road after heading south from U.S. 221 from the intersection with N.C. 163. Saloon Studios’ entrance is 1.7 miles after turning onto Mulatto Mountain Road.
Boondock’s Chuck Wagon will be selling food throughout the day, and Mo’s Boots will be on hand selling western wear.
