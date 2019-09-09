From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, the Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson. Galleries and shops will be open after hours to showcase the best of artistic talent in Ashe County.
Twelve galleries will be open after hours to showcase the latest exciting artwork of talented local and regional artists. Participating in the crawl will be: Acorn Gallery, Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Backstreet Beads, Bohemia Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Farmers Market Crafters, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery, Quilt Square Girls, RT Morgan Gallery and Glass by Camille, Stephen Shoemaker Studio and Gallery and The Vintage Locket.
The Ashe Arts Center will feature the exhibit "Nostalgia." The opening reception will be coinciding with the gallery crawl. Artist were challenged to recall pleasant moments from their past and fondness they have for the “old days." The exhibit will include nostalgic subjects through painting, photography, fiber, sculpture and more. The Ashe Arts Center is located at 303 School Avenue.
For the September Gallery Crawl, join the Florence Thomas Art School for Mountain Splash, which will include 15 artists both local and visiting artists. Artists will be on hand to talk about their work and showcase works for sale. Florence Thomas Art School is located at 10 S. Jefferson Avenue.
Originals Only Gallery will feature new paintings by Joan Bell and Susan Van Wyk. The gallery show includes oils, acrylics, mixed media and more. The gallery will feature live hammered dulcimer by Michael Bell. Originals Only Gallery is located at 3B North Jefferson Avenue.
Join your friends and neighbors and support the arts. Gallery Crawl is a free event and is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council in cooperation with the West Jefferson Business Association and the West Jefferson TDA
Mark your calendars for the last fall crawl on Oct. 11 and the Holiday Crawl on Dec. 6. Go to www.ashecountyarts.org for crawl map and contact information about the galleries. For more information, call (336)-846-2787.
