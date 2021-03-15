WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Civic Center will play host to the WKSK Old Time and Bluegrass Radio Show with Gary Poe this Saturday, March 20. Starting a “little after eleven” Gary Poe will broadcast live from the stage of the Ashe Civic Center with musical guests, Cabin Creek Bluegrass.
Folks can listen to WKSK 580am/93.5fm or listen online at www.580wksk.com.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures the radio show will not be open to the public.
Join the Arts Council on Facebook to enjoy the concert, which will be streaming live on the Civic Center and Arts Council pages.
The Saturday morning radio show will feature the band, Cabin Creek Bluegrass. Coming to Ashe County from Smyth County, Va., the four-piece band played Christmas in July in 2019 and were the first place blue ribbon winners in the Bluegrass band category at the 2019 Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention.
The Ashe Civic Center is part of the Blue Ridge Music Trails and the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. Western North Carolina has a national reputation, and its traditions of old-time stringband music, ballad singing, and bluegrass are internationally renowned. The Civic Center is happy to support traditional and bluegrass music in our area.
The Ashe Civic Center has been closed due to the pandemic but continues to make improvements in the sound and lighting tech along with renovations for the dressing rooms and storage.
Bookmark www.ashecountyarts.org and "like" all social media accounts for the latest in programming.
For more information call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.