WILKESBORO — The Wilkes County Public Library, Wilkes Heritage Museum, Wilkes Art Gallery and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will sponsor the Gospel Music Heritage Month. It will be celebrated on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame auditorium at the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Rev. Morris Hatton will be the featured performer. Rev. Morris Hatton will be talking about gospel music and the history of how it came from African and the journey to today’s gospel. He will be singing songs that go with the narrative, such as, spirituals, hymns, call and respond, gospel. He may include some ministry since Gospel music is for the worship of God.
Morris Hatton is a preacher/teacher/conference leader and author of the 21 Day “Love Project.” Rev. Hatton is a motivating, creative and anointed servant of God. Rev. Hatton has been a minister for over 42 years and has been doing online-based ministries and Daily Devotions for over 6 years.
Every week day morning at 7 a.m., Rev. Morris Hatton sits at his desk, plays a few notes from his keyboard and delivers his Daily Devotions for over 30 minutes live on Facebook.
For more information on this program, please contact Wendy Barber at the Wilkes County Public Library, (336) 838-2818 or Jennifer Furr at the Wilkes Heritage Museum, (336) 667-3171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.