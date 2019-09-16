WEST JEFFERSON — Habitat for Humanity held its annual RePurposed for a Reason event Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14 at Perry's Gold Mine in West Jefferson.
A fundraiser for Habitat, the event begins when the organization gives $50 credit to artists for the local ReSale store. They then pick out items and refurbish them, turning them into works of art or just giving them a new life and the pieces are then offered up for a silent auction.
According to Habitat board member Beth Sorrell, all of the money raised goes back to the organization and its work. Sorrell said the all-volunteer organization really only has to pay for the ReSale location, so most of the money they raise goes into the homes they build or refurbish.
Sorrell said the nonprofit's current work includes a house that has been moved and transformed from a two-story to a one-story home, and one home they are planning to build from the ground up.
