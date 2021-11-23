WEST JEFFERSON — With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, West Jefferson closed off its primary street for its annual Holiday Parade.
Downtown West Jefferson was filled to the brim with community members, tourists and more as the parade made its way down the street.
Participants included Grand Marshal Eric Thomas, chief meteorologist with WBTV television in Charlotte, the Husky Vanguard Marching Band, ACHS JROTC, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Dancing Debbie’s, April’s School of Dance, KC Studios, the Shriners Club, the Lions Club, the Ashe County Youth football team, NC State Representative Virginia Foxx and more.
The parade began at 3 p.m. and ended at approximately 5 p.m. Parade-goers were greeted with holiday cheer, candy, carols, Santa Claus, the Grinch and other Christmas festivities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade has been put on hold for several years. Having this been the first parade since lockdown, citizens of Ashe County were more than thrilled to enjoy the event.
