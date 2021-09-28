WEST JEFFERSON — The Haunted Factory of Ashe County opened its doors on Friday Sept. 24 to all who are ready to feel the spookiness of the Halloween season.
Starting the season early on in Sept. through building, producing and constructing, The Haunted Factory offers an array of frights, having many actors, costume designers, makeup artists and more. The Factory itself is a sight to see, its old architecture being enough to insight fear in those who choose to pass through the gate.
Open every Friday and Saturday until the end of Oct., including Halloween night, thrill-seekers can enjoy the walkthrough for $10 as well as purchase an unlimited season pass for $50. Starting on Oct. 1, the Factory will also be offering stamps for re-entry which will only cost $5 for any extra round.
Representatives at the Factory are pushing business a little more this year due to regulations. They are seeking the communities support to help them continue being in their current location.
The Haunted Factory is located at 301 Locust Street in West Jefferson and is open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
