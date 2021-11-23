BOONE– The Holiday season may be the best season, but it is also argued to be the most stressful season of them all-especially for Family Caregivers.
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to improving and introducing self-care techniques for caregivers to prevent burnout and decrease stress. According to AARP, nearly seven in ten caregivers say it is emotionally stressful to care for their loved one during the Holiday season. Kelly Frick, Board Certified Music Therapist, has worked with the High Country Area Agency on Aging for nearly two years providing free Music Therapy Support Groups to caregivers throughout the Pandemic.
When asked about her interest in Family Caregivers Kelly stated “Caregiving is hard work - it can be incredibly rewarding and incredibly lonely. I enjoy facilitating conversations and a space to process the challenges and rewards of caregiving while like-minded people can come together - all while encompassing the therapeutic nature of music.”
On December 10, 2021, High Country Area Agency on Aging and Kelly Frick will host a music therapy and meditation workshop that will be open to caregivers across the region. There will be two ways to attend- you can attend virtually or in-person. The High Country Area Agency on Aging and Kelly Frick would like to invite family caregivers to relax, reflect on their successes and hopes, and take time for themselves
WHAT:
Be Present: Self-Care Event for Family Caregivers
Music and Mediation Workshop for Family Caregivers
WHEN:
Friday, December 10, 2021
10-11:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church
1218 Main St.
Blowing Rock, NC 28605
OR
Virtual Viewing via zoom
REGISTRATION:
For in-person attendance click here
For virtual attendance click here
Other event information:
• There are limited spots for attending the event in-person.
• Masks will be required to attend in person
• To attend virtually you must have a computer with access to the internet.
• This event is free.
About High Country Area Agency on Aging
High Country Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults, family caregivers, and people with disabilities by providing support, education, advocacy and choices throughout their continuum of care. The High Country AAA serves the seven county region (Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Mitchell, Wilkes, and Watauga County). The High Country AAA Family Caregiver Support Program aims to prevent burnout amongst caregivers and help them keep their loved one home as long as possible. You can learn more about what we do at highcountryaging.org.
