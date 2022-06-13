High Country Figurative Artists President Ellen Messina suggested at a monthly meeting that the group should participate in the 2022 doll challenge that NIADA (National Institute of American Doll Artists) was doing in August called "Imagine."
The group agreed to do it, but instead of Aug, they would do the challenge at the May meeting.
The rules for the challenge are: Each participating member, entered would pay $5 (half for the winner and the other half to the club's treasury. Each member would pay an additional $5 for each vote they placed. Everyone who participated filled out an index card with the title, description of their entity and what inspired their entries.
Each entry really showed everyone's creativity and imagination. They had six entries.
Messina's entry was Forest Protector - This was once a living woman that belonged to an ancient tribe. She took a vow that after her death she would remain in the forest protecting all that lives within. Materials: Gourd, sticks, feathers, moss, paper clay, paper, acorns, seed pods, wooden butterflies, pine cones, wasp nest, acrylic paint, inktense color pencils, sitting on wooden base.
Deb Jones' entry is Forest Figures in a series (1-3) Forest Tree Nymph.
It was created by using a lilac bush limb with several branches as hair, paper clay head, watercolors, paper cone bark like material, pine cone pieces, eco dyed fabric, vines and acorn cap+bark paper on bottom.
"I was inspired by the natural pine cones and acorns in my yard and branches of my lilac bush," said Jones. "I've used eco dyed materials in all 3 of my Forest Figures series."
Adrienne Sherrow's entry was Spitfire.
"I glued my wooden base and put sand on the glue as the bottom of the ocean," said Sherrow. "I designed various seashells and beaded them. I also did one with paper clay, glued a pearl on it and painted it. The octopus was done in fabric and stuff. I also painted a face on it and designed wire glasses and auburn hair on her. I also included on each arm eight hobbies. They are: Weaving, beading, embroidery, needle felting, stumpwork, art dolls, mixed media artwork, knitting and paper clay art. I always imagined myself as an octopus with so many arms to do all the hobbies at the same time. There is not enough time to accomplish all I wish to complete."
Gail A. Brandt's entry has created a fairy to show her in The Wonder of Nature. She is an (NAIDA) spirit and lives in a freshwater pond/marsh where she protects the plants and animals.
"I created and beaded the dragonflies to highlight their beauty and delicate nature. I have always felt the allure of fairies and nymphs as mythical and magical creatures," said Brandt.
Irene Bebber's Tree Spirit was a tribute to Akira Blount.
"Akira Blount is one of my favorite doll artists," said Bebber. "She died in 2013, so my 'imagine' is to imagine I could take a workshop given by her. She created mixed media figures using natural materials.I used fabric for the head and hands, a piece of wood for the body, and natural found objects to embellish ... an acorn, pinecone, nuts, grape-vine tendrils, and twigs. The dragonfly was something my husband found outside in the dirt."
Carol Collins' entry was Adalee.
"Hello my name is Adalee," said Collins depicting her piece. "I sit here under this tree just thinking what my life will be. Sometimes I imagine I will be an actress or a singer or some famous person. Then again, maybe I will be someone who helps others, that is most important, I think. I was created and made of a knit fabric. She had never tried that fabric before so I was quite a challenge. My dress is made from some antique silks and old socks. My body, arms and legs have wires inserted in my stuffing so they can bend a little."
After all the votes were tallied, the winner was Irene Bebber, Tree Spirit.
Each member enjoyed working on the challenge secretly. They all agreed when NAIDA makes their announcement what 2023 challenge is, they will start working on their entries for next May's meeting.
Each member is using various medias and techniques.
High Country Figurative Artists is a growing group that is expanding their techniques and talents. They hope that anyone interested in learning and showing their talents will come to one of their meetings and would be interested in joining the group. They try to have teachers doing classes on various topics.
The group meets the second Saturday of every month at the Ashe Arts Council in West Jefferson at 10 a.m.
