WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School opened their auditorium doors on Dec. 9 to parents, friends and anyone who was in the Christmas spirit for the Husky Vanguard Marching Band winter concert.
Directed by Joshua Mitchell, the band played a number of concert tunes including “Trumpet Voluntary,” “A Classical Christmas,” “Themes and Variations of Symphony No. 9” and “Carol of the Bells.”
“This group has come a long way,” said Mitchell. “Going through competition season and parade season, I’m really happy with where we are now.”
Within the concert, Mitchell handed out yearly awards to band students, including an award for each senior, awards for leadership, awards for music and marching, and an award for most improved.
With the season coming to a close, the band will be heading into the spring season with symphonic band, steel pan and more. Concerts and events will be held in the coming semester and they invite all who are interested to come and join.
