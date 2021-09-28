MAIDEN — The Ashe County High School Husky Vanguard Marching Band participated in their first competition of the year on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Maiden High School.
Placements for the competition were: second place Color Guard, first place Music, first place Marching, first place Drum Major, first place Percussion , first place General Effect, first place overall in class 1A, an overall rating of excellent and Ugliest Band Director to Joshua Mitchell.
Mitchell said he was proud of his band and feels he is filling in well in his first year of teaching and directing.
The band is led by Mitchell and drum major Isabella Schiavone. Captains are: Brass — Gabe Fogger, Woodwinds — Ana Blevins, Drum Line — Macie Richardson. Section Leaders: Flutes — Tristan Morrow, Clarinets — Lindsey Phipps, Saxophones — Harley Cox, Trumpets — Daniel Rodriguez, Low Brass — Connor Waterman, Front Ensemble — Vanessa Escudero. Color Guard — Abby Carpenter and Chloe Smith-Shepherd.
The band is just now gearing up for competition season, seeing more until the end of October.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue coverage of competitions.
