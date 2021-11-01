NEWTON — On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Ashe County High School Husky Marching Band participated in their final competition of the season, pulling out third place overall in the 1A/2A category.
After competing against 17 other bands in the 1A/2A category, the band was named third overall and received a score of superior.
Senior woodwind captain Ana Blevins said she was happy with her final season.
“This season was all that I could ask for as woodwind captain,” said Blevins. “We went through a lot and spent countless hours practicing. The band did really well this year, given the circumstances and I, along with all of the leadership, am very proud of each band member.”
With his first year of directing at Ashe County High School, Joshua Mitchell said he was proud of how many accomplishments the band made.
Following the competition season, the band will partake in the parade season. The ACHS Husky Vanguard Marching Band will participate in the West Jefferson Parade on Nov. 20 followed by the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade in Charlotte on Nov. 23 and the Alexander County Christmas Parade in Taylorsville on Dec. 7.
