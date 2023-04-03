WEST JEFFERSON - The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established in June 2019 to honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity. The Legacy Fund grants money annually to projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts that contribute to tourism and economic development and celebrate the heritage of Ashe County and the Appalachian region.
Now in its fourth year, the grant cycle attracted a pool of strong and diverse applicants with proposals for a wide variety of arts related initiatives. After careful consideration, the committee awarded a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant to Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music who will hold a Tuesday Matinee Concert Series at the Ashe Civic Center. This series takes place on the fourth Tuesday of each month from June to October and highlights local and regional musicians. All matinees are open to the public on the “Pay as you Exit” model with a suggested $10 donation.
The mission of Mountain Home Music is to celebrate diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts, including music, singing, storytelling, and dance. Mountain Home Music strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences. The Tuesday Matinee series is an important part of Mountain Home Music’s mission.
Mountain Home Music outlined the benefits of bringing this series to Ashe County in their application, stating that the series was designed to be both educational and interactive, and to provide an affordable outlet for senior communities, families, and those who prefer afternoon performances. They strive to find venues that are accessible to everyone, regardless of ability, to ensure that their programs are inclusive and welcoming. This series in marketed not only to locals but also to regional activity directors, churches, schools, and summer camps in surrounding counties with the aim of encouraging day trips to their programming highlighting Appalachian culture. They also provide dining options and sightseeing ideas to enhance visitors’ experience of the mountains.
For more information about the Tuesday Matinee Series, visit the Mountain Home Music website: www.MountainHomeMusic.org. The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant committee includes Ashe County Arts Council board members, artists and community members. The Ashe County Arts Council staff will facilitate the grant.
The next grant process will begin in the Spring of 2024. For more information contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
