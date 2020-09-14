The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established in June, 2019 to honor the dedication and hard work of retired Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director Jane Lonon. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity. The Legacy Fund will grant money yearly to projects that features the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County.
The goals of the grant to promote art activities, art-related projects that contribute to tourism and economic development and celebrate the heritage of Ashe County and the Appalachian region. There was a pool of strong applications that featured projects in a variety of disciplines and the committee wishes it could have funded every request. The committee selected one winner after careful consideration, and a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Grant will be awarded to the Ashe County Mural Connectivity Project.
The Ashe County Mural Connectivity Project will create a series of murals the first of which will be at the New River State Park. These murals will reflect Ashe County’s natural beauty and artistic talent. The overall goal of the project is to create a connection between the arts and nature. The murals will connect, introduce and bridge together Ashe County’s natural assets with the cultural arts community, thus enhancing the economy, tourism & awareness of our natural assets.
The Jane Lonon Legacy Grant committee includes Ashe County Arts Council board members, artists and community members. The Ashe County Arts Council staff will facilitate the grant.
The next grant process will begin in the Spring of 2021. For more information contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
