WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council is happy to have the return visit of the Jeff Little Trio to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Jeff Little is an award-winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and will be joined by Steve Lewis and Luke Little. The concert repertoire is a popular blend of traditional music, Americana and old classics.
With few exceptions the piano does not play a prominent part in Americana or Appalachian music and is rarely the lead instrument. But Jeff Little is an exception and a remarkable one. Jeff has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician but also a true music innovator.
Jeff as well as his trio stay busy traveling the country performing concerts with an energy and dedication to their music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, The Barns of Wolf Trap and many theatres, performing arts centers, and festivals. Jeff has been featured on National Public Radio and PBS many times and has also taken his music around the world for the US Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs performing in Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, France and Tanzania. In 2014 Jeff was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame. In addition, Jeff is Artist in Residence for the Popular Music Program at Catawba College in Salisbury,
Steve Lewis is an award — winning guitar and banjo player from Todd NC and is one of the most respected acoustic musicians in the country. Steve is well known for his flat picking on guitar and his mastery of the five — string banjo. Steve has won many championships for his guitar and banjo playing. Some of the prestigious events include the Walnut Valley Nationals, Merlefest, the Galax Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Renofest and the Wayne Henderson Guitar Competition. Steve is also a two-time national champion on the banjo.
Luke Little is a young and talented mandolin player whose musicianship and style expand well beyond his years. Luke’s performances include the National Folk Festival, PBS Song of the Mountains, The Richmond Folk Festival and The Moss Center for the Performing Arts at Virginia Tech.
Tickets are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org. Tickets may be purchased over the phone at (336) 846-2787. Tickets may be purchased at the door one hour before showtime starting at 6:30. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission including beer, wine, soft drinks, water and snacks.
For more information check our website at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.