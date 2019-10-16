WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will welcome the Jeff Little Trio at the Ashe Civic Center on Oct. 19 at 7:30 pm. Steve Lewis and Luke Little will be joining Jeff Little onstage.
With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian or Americana music, and is rarely the lead instrument. But Little is an exception – and a remarkable one. His distinctive style is breathtaking in its speed, precision and clarity.
Little, as well as his trio, stay busy traveling the country performing concerts with an energy and dedication to their music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, and many festivals, performing arts centers, and music venues throughout the US.
Little has been featured on National Public Radio and PBS many times and has also taken his music around the world for the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs performing in Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, France and Tanzania.
In 2014, Little was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame. In addition, Little is a full-time faculty member and Artist in Residence for the Popular Music Program at Catawaba College in Salisbury, N.C.
The Jeff Little Trio will include Lewis, an award-winning guitar and banjo player from Todd and is one of the most respected acoustic musicians in the country. Lewis is well known for his flat picking on guitar and his mastery of the five-string banjo. Lewis has won many championships for his guitar and banjo playing. Some of the prestigious events include the Walnut Valley Nationals, Merlefest, the Galax Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Renofest and the Wayne Henderson Guitar Competition. Lewis is also a two-time national champion on the banjo. He remains an in-demand guitar and banjo teacher and is dedicated to sharing his love of music with the next generation.
Rounding out the trio is Little, who is an outstanding mandolin player. He began playing mandolin at age 15, and in just a few years he has won many competition ribbons, including first place at the 2018 Ashe Fiddlers Convention. In addition to his work as a professional musician, he is also a full-time college student.
Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org or by phone with a credit card at (336) 846-2787.
