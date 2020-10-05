LANSING — Lansing has a new attraction in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park, the work of local students celebrating the town's aquatic life.
An 8-foot-tall trout sculpture was built by nine students in Rusty Rogers' welding class at Ashe County High School, before being installed at the park Monday, Sept. 28.
Rogers said the idea for the sculpture came to him while halfway across the county.
"I just happened to be out in Idaho this summer and stopped by a fly shop that had something similar. I thought that it would be a good project that my students would enjoy doing and thought that it would make a nice addition to the Lansing Park if they approved it," Rogers said. "I sent a picture of it to (Lansing Mayor Mack Powers) and told him my idea and the rest is history."
ACHS students J.J. Mannon, Ryan Blevins, Jake Patton, Gabe Bare, Dalton Richardson, Caleb McNeill, Isaiah Blevins, Jeffrey Eldreth and Timothy Peterson all worked on different sections of the trout, with their initials stamped next to their work.
The trout has a meaning for the town, with Lansing being designated a Mountain Heritage Trout City by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
"The students in Mr. Rogers' welding class did a terrific job and should be very proud of their work," Powers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.