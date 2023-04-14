BANNER ELK - This year’s celebration of Appalachian heritage will be held on Friday, April 21 from noon−4 p.m. at the Outdoor Amphitheater on South Campus at Grandfather Home. The event will be open to Lees-McRae students, faculty, staff, and community members.
Appalachian Heritage Week is hosted each year by the college’s Stephenson Center for Appalachia. The goal is to bring attention to and celebrate the people, traditions, and culture of this unique region. Instead of the usual weeklong celebration, however, this year’s event will be consolidated into a single afternoon of live music, food, crafts, and the return of the beloved Apple Hill Farm alpacas.
The bulk of the event will take place near the Outdoor Amphitheater. Visiting musicians slated to perform at the heritage celebration include folk artists and activists Sparky and Rhonda Rucker and 2023 North Carolina Arts Heritage Award Winner Rhonda Gouge. Throughout the performances, attendees are invited to visit with the Apple Hill Farm animals, play traditional Appalachian lawn games, learn about Appalachian crafts, and purchase treats from local food trucks.
Members of the Lees-McRae and local communities are encouraged to take advantage of this special event to celebrate their home and the heritage of this beautiful region.
