INDEPENDENCE, Va. - Peach Bottom Partners, a local non-profit, and Grayson County Tourism have teamed up again to produce the second annual Legends of Grayson Old-Time Weekend, a two-day celebration at the Historic 1908 Courthouse in Independence, Va., in honor of the county’s rich Appalachian music traditions.
The event features concerts, workshops, storytelling panels, exhibits, tributes to local legends, historic film footage, artifacts, master-musician-led jam sessions and regional foods, including locally sourced grass-fed burgers and pork BBQ.
This year’s event pays tribute to legendary old-time banjo master Wade Ward (1892-1971), who grew up near Independence and influenced generations of musicians around the world.
Additionally, Legends of Grayson will honor the inspirational life and legacy of musician and vocalist Donna Correll (1957 to 2019), a founding member and guiding force of the popular Elk Creek, Va.-based stringband, The Wolfe Bros.
Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to musical performances, informal jams and stories from such local and regional talents as Eddie Bond and the New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Wayne Henderson, Presley Barker, Steve Kilby, Steve Lewis, Randy Greer, Chris Testerman and The Cabin Creek Boys, Mac Traynham, Hanna Traynham, Shay Garriock, Jerry Correll, Brian Grim, Debbie Grim Yates, Pete Parish, Steve Kilby, Lucas Pasley, Trish Kilby Fore, Malcolm Smith, Dale Morris, Mark Sanderford, Jim Lloyd and Brett Morris.
“We’re thrilled to be building off the momentum of our inaugural event last year, when we paid tribute to the incomparable Thornton Spencer and Helen White,” says co-founder Steve Soltis. “This year’s celebration brings together not only some of the finest musicians from Grayson County but from the entire old-time music community.”
Adds co-founder Mark Boyles: “Our vision is to bring Grayson’s rich music history to life in a way that is informative, inspiring and participatory for our guests and musicians. Probably no other county in America has produced such a rich tradition of Appalachian music than Grayson. This is all about honoring that and moving it forward.”
The program begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31 with an open jam led by Mac Traynham and continues with an evening program featuring musicians and historians Malcolm Smith and Dale Morris, who will provide overviews of Wade Ward and Grayson County’s extraordinary musical heritage. This will be followed by a performance from The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters and their fiddler Eddie Bond, a National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) National Heritage Fellow. Eddie and the band will revive the tunes and spirit of Wade Ward and his original Ballards Branch Bog Trotters.
Immediately following, Wayne Henderson (also an NEA Fellow) and Presley Barker (Grand Ole Opry fixture and American Idol finalist) along with nationally acclaimed guitarists Steve Kilby, Randy Greer and Steve Lewis will lead a guitar extravaganza covering tunes of Grayson County, the Ward family and beyond. Gap Civil multi-instrumentalist Lucas Pasley will close the evening by leading a jam session open to all attendees.
Saturday’s program starts at 10 a.m. with a discussion featuring local musicians and musical historians, along with a tribute to Donna Correll, led by her fiddler husband, Jerry, and friends of the Corrells. Shortly after the tribute, Brett Morris, head of the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program, will showcase the musical talents of several young JAM students.
Throughout the day, music workshops will be led by U.K. native Pete Parish (who studied banjo under the guidance of Wade Ward back in the 1960s and early ‘70s), Jim Lloyd (who will also demonstrate Wade Ward banjo licks), Mac Traynham (old-time guitar), Eddie Bond (fiddle) and Brett Morris (flatfoot dance). Master-led jams will continue throughout the afternoon and will be complemented by a series of evening stories and music from Mark Sanderford, Pete Parish, The Cabin Creek Boys, and a Wade Ward-influenced all-star band led by Mac Traynham. Former Konnarock Critters fiddle and banjo powerhouses, Brian Grim and Debbie Grim Yates, will bring the program to close by leading an open jam with guests.
A new feature of this year’s program includes an oral storytelling booth that will be set up on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the JAM office adjacent to the G.A.T.E Center and across the street from the east entrance of the 1908 Courthouse. The storytelling project -- “A Life of Independence: Stories from Grayson County” -- will be open to all attendees as well as anyone from the public who wishes to recount a favorite story, impression or anecdote inspired by living, visiting, playing music or simply passing through Grayson County. The two-to-three minute recordings will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Ian Moriarity, a James Madison University sociology major, will be directing this effort on behalf of Legends of Grayson.
Additionally, Bridle Creek United Methodist Church will be on hand Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at the G.A.T.E. Center where they will be serving affordably priced lunch and dinner featuring local Grayson-grown beef as well as pulled pork BBQ, side items and drinks.
“This is exactly the kind of tourism we embrace here in Grayson County,” says county tourism director, Tracy Cornett. “It honors the past, celebrates the future, and gives back to the community by supporting JAM, the Mount Rogers School, and the Historic 1908 Courthouse Foundation. The program is also being supported as a related event of The Crooked Road and through such great sponsors as The Town of Independence, Summerfield Farm, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Coca-Cola Enterprises, Elk Creek Properties, Charlotte Hanes, Ray Owens and Sally Higgins. We can’t thank them enough.”
Tickets are currently on sale at EventBrite and will be available at the door throughout the weekend. Prices start at $12 per day and $38 for a weekend pass that includes admission to the Saturday workshops. For more information, contact Peach Bottom Partners’ Steve Soltis (soltiss@darden.virginia.edu) or Mark Boyles ((markboyles404@gmail.com)
