BOONE – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country announced today that tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 for the next two live, in-person productions in the coming weeks. Performances include the acclaimed bluegrass/hip-hop artists Gangstagrass on Saturday, Feb. 19 and a brand new show that parodies a beloved television classic, “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” on Tuesday, March 1. In addition, the concert by bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski, which was rescheduled due to inclement weather, will now take place on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music on Friday, March 18.
Best known as the theme song creators of “Long Hard Times to Come” for the hit FX drama, “Justified,” Gangstagrass has created an original Emmy-nominated blend of bluegrass/hip-hop. Their new album “Pocket Full of Fire” climbed to #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts with 12 cuts of both original and traditional music with a twist, making Gangstagrass one of the must-see live acts in the country.
Rolling Stone magazine hailed the group in their May 2017 issue by saying, “Gangstagrass fuses string instruments with hip-hop artists, resulting in arguably the best argument yet for a rap and country music marriage.” Tickets for this concert are $30.
“That Golden Girls Show!” is a brand-new production by Jonathan Rockefeller that parodies classic Golden Girls moments – with puppets! The producers tell audiences to, “Get set for a bawdy evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.”
From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series. Critics called the show, “Hilarious, delightful, the perfect escape for anyone looking for laughs this season.” Tickets for this event are $30.
Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Tickets are $32 and are available online and in person at the ATHC box office.
For more information on these events and COVID policies, or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
About the Appalachian Theatre
The mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country. Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre reopened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically fabulous venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina since 1938. www.apptheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.