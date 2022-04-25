LANSING — Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts will be hosting their second annual High Country Boil on May 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
This event will be for the center’s nonprofit and will include live music, a craft fair and performances by Dancin’ Debbie’s.
The shrimp boil will begin at 3 p.m. Visit the original stone schoolhouse to take part in the craft fair.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lostprovincearts.org. All proceeds will go towards benefiting LPCCA and the renovation of the old Lansing school.
LPCCA is located at 9710 NC-194, Lansing, NC 28643.
