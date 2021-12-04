WARRENSVILLE — The Holidays are upon us and there is no better way to spread joy and cheer than driving through some of the most beautifully lit places in Ashe County. Ashe County Middle School has been no exception, opening up their annual Making Spirits Bright Light Show in 2020.
This year, the school decided to put on the drive-thru experience once again, lighting up the campus of ACMS with over 45,000 lights.
In a Dec. 3 kick-off, the light show was enjoyed by a number of drivers, many slowing down to take in the beauty of the Holidays.
This event is a synchronized drive through light show that has involved students from Ashe County High School, the middle school and the community of Ashe. Over 75 pallets were used to build creative designs including a sleigh with reindeer, Santa Claus, a snowman and incredible Christmas trees made by Ashe County High School Construction Classes. In addition, over 35 real Christmas trees were donated by local farmers and are displayed as part of the show.
In 2020, over 1,100 cars drove through the event during the first year's show.
Held during the first three weekends of Dec. (Dec. 3 through Dec. 19) the light show is offered with $10 admission per car and $15 admission per van.
The gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Proceeds are in place for fundraising for the schools and on Sundays, proceeds go to local fire departments.
Grab your family, put on some Christmas music and head out to ACMS to enjoy the beautiful work put on by the community.
