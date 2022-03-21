LANSING — For the first time in history, Ashe County and the town of Lansing will be hosting their very own Renaissance Faire in August.
The Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire, organized by a local Ashe County family, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park.
Bailey Young and his son, Gabe, came up with the community event as a senior project. Young and her family have opened a Facebook page laying out the details of the Faire and they regularly post updates on vendors, events and more. The page can be found by searching The Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire on Facebook.
A large list of vendors will be at the festival along with different activities, food, photo opportunities, live action role play and games.
Vendors include:
- Haunted Hill Tea
- Adorn Yourself
- Kayla's Creative Customs
- Cast Iron Chris
- Fox Spirit Hand-crafted Jewelry
- Enchanted Crafters
- Possum Queen Studios
- Hidden Hollow Co.
- Mamaw B's Mountain Crafts
- Bailey Young Designs
- Hattie Mae's Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- The Garden Girls
- Bunú mac tíre
- Regency Properties
- Hecate Auxiliary Group
- Hand Forged Harmony
- Spreading Rainbows
- Confectionary Merry
- The Trippie Hippie
- Shamanic Tarot Readings - Dreamweaver
- Serendipitous Soul Journeys
- They're Sew Crafty
- Little Bit of Moonlight and Co.
- Starry Night Crafts
- Scupper the Pirate
- CaRo Grey Designs
- Mama Cat's Crochet
- Whirly's Wishes
- Patty's Little Pot Shop
- Little Piney Woodworks
- Fox Den Falls Candle Co.
The Faire will be free to all who wish to participate.
Sponsors include the Lansing Fire Department, Mountain Warrior Renaissance and Bailey Young Designs.
The Mountain Warrior Renaissance invites all to come out for a fun Saturday filled with magic, joy and good deals.
