WILKESBORO — Tickets for MerleFest 2020, which will be held April 23-26, are now on sale. The annual homecoming of musicians and music fans will return to the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
“For over 30 years, one of the major factors that has built and sustained MerleFest has been the quality of the artists and performances that our guests see over the four-day festival,” said Ted Hagaman, festival director. “People truly feel that the festival is a great value, and that is why music fans and families return year after year. We feel that the 2020 lineup again reflects the diversity and quality of performers, and we look forward to another successful festival in April.”
The complete lineup for MerleFest 2020 will be announced during the next few months.
Tickets went on sale Nov. 12 for next year’s festival and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling (800) 343-7857. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets may be purchased from Nov. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020; Early Bird Tier 2 tickets from Feb. 17 to April 22, 2020. Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate during the festival.
MerleFest is still accepting potential participants for the 2020 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Now in its 28th year, CASC is an opportunity for songwriters to have their original songs heard and judged by a panel of Nashville music industry professionals, under the direction of volunteer contest chairperson, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jim Lauderdale.
Aspiring songwriters may submit entries to the contest using the online entry form at MerleFest.org or by mailing entries to MerleFest/CASC, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC, 28697. All entries received during November will receive an early-entry discount price of $25 per entry, while submissions received in December and January will require a $30 fee per entry. All lyrics must be written in English and no instrumental entries will be accepted. The deadline to enter is Feb. 1, 2020.
To stay up to date on MerleFest 2020 and its announcements, visit www.MerleFest.org.
