WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe County Little Theatre is pleased to bring the Missoula Children’s Theatre to Ashe County this week, Oct. 17-22 for a week-long residency and two performances of “The Frog Prince” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“The Frog Prince” is set deep in the royal swamp where a lonely Frog retrieves a golden ball for Princess Prim in exchange for friendship and comfort. The selfish princess doesn’t want to live up to her part of the bargain and puts her royal Knights on alert. And so the trouble begins. Luckily, Frog gets some good advice from Ollie the wise old Aspen tree, the well-read Alligator, and the kindly Swamp Things. The Ducks, a busy Fly, and dancing Flamingos also come to Frog’s assistance as the Frog’s kindly servant tirelessly tries to set things right. Even the kindly Princess Proper and spunky Princess Peppy get involved and, despite the trouble caused by the mischievous Venus Fly Traps, all ends happily. Our hero becomes a Prince (formerly known as Frog) and realizes that friendships are made, not bought—and he discovers that it is not what you are but who you are that counts.
The local cast of “The Frog Prince” includes Luke Wallace as the Swamp Frog, and Olivia Cooper as the Castle Frog, Sarah Brandt as Ollie the Aspen Tree, as well as Ren Shepherd as promise-breaker Princess Prim. Her sisters Princess Proper and Princess Peppy are played by Sheyenne Greer and Lily Walker. Carolina Bare, Jocelyn Chatham, Delia Gambill, Hanna Mireles-Madrigal, Eli Tooley, Ina Wallace, Ginny White and Ivory Wyatt play the roles of bumbling Knights, Gage Lambert is featured as the Alligator and Alice Birdsell, Isabella Carrsco, Kinley Greene, Olivia Hamby, Dalton Nethery, Zada Rash and Sophia Roten make up the slimy, yet kindly, Swamp Things. The pond Ducks are Michael Burkley, Haley Jordan, Rex White and Christa Wyatt.
