WEST JEFFERSON - For the first time in three years, a crowd filled the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson on Monday, Jan. 16 to honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Two years ago early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held with a small group of people on the stage at the Ashe Civic Center. Last year, the event was canceled due to a snow storm that rolled through the High Country.
The event featured music from guitarist and vocalist Reggie Harris. Harris used his musical talents and storytelling ability to bring remembrance to Dr. King’s accomplishments and the Civil Rights Movement decades ago.
In addition to the musical performance, artists Jewel Davis and Pat Morrison displayed their works of art that they created after finding inspiration through many of the lessons that Dr. King shared with the world throughout his lifetime.
The evening ended with folks having the opportunity to reflect on the meaning of MLK Day and the importance of the day to them, as well as a group singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Funding for the event was made possible by a Grassroots Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Support for this project was also provided by the Paul Green Foundation.
